Portrait of Britain: 100 stories light up the nation

Returning to JCDecaux screens across the UK, Portrait of Britain’s winning photographs are a reminder to find beauty in the everyday
Each January, Britain’s high streets, airports and shopping centres are quietly transformed. Sleek adverts on JCDecaux’s digital screens give way to 100 portraits selected by some of the country’s leading figures in photography. This is Portrait of Britain, a nationwide exhibition that turns the country’s familiar signs into an exhibition celebrating the diverse and unique heritage of modern Britain.
Set up in 2016, Portrait of Britain emerged from a time of division and uncertainty, following the Brexit referendum. BJP wanted to create an exhibition that would prompt people to pause, reflect and meet the many faces that shape the country. Eight years on, the award remains as vital as ever. Britain continues to grapple with the ripple effects of a turbulent decade: the cost-of-living crisis, an overstretched NHS, housing shortages, job insecurity and mounting political instability. All of this unfolds in the shadow of global catastrophes such as extreme weather events, the rise of misinformation and escalating humanitarian crises all over the world.
With that in mind, Portrait of Britain serves as an important moment to slow down and consider. Behind the portraits are everyday tales: sometimes of resilience and extraordinary achievement, but also simple moments of care and contentment. These offer a counter-narrative to the bleak headlines we’ve become accustomed to on our daily scroll. From now until 02 February, these faces will light up our daily walks, shopping trips and commutes, reminding us of what unites us: strength, love, hardship and the day-to-day experience of being human.
It’s a chance to celebrate powerful, diverse stories like Nancy’s and connect with people on a deeper level through portraiture
Among this year’s selection is a portrait of Nancy Harris, a 57-year-old activist and model. Formerly a PE teacher, Harris tragically lost her leg at the age of 30 in a trampolining accident. After working through her grief, Harris became an advocate for disability representation. Now, she uses her love of fashion to challenge misconceptions about people with disabilities. “I wanted to capture her strength, grace and unapologetic confidence,” says photographer Zuzu Valla, a second-time winner of Portrait of Britain. “Being part of this is about so much more than just recognition. It’s a chance to celebrate powerful, diverse stories like Nancy’s and connect with people on a deeper level through portraiture.”
Strength in creativity is a common theme, continuing in Chantel King’s portrait of her brother Joel, who has autism. “Communication was a challenge for him when he was younger, but then we discovered his love for art,” says King. Since joining Artbox, a studio for learning-disabled and neurodivergent artists, Joel now creates sculptures out of clay, Lego and other materials. King’s portrait captures her brother in the Artbox studio – a reminder of the role that creativity can play in fostering connection and confidence.
It is normally the seemingly mundane, the ordinary that appeals to me – the celebration of the everyday
Mick Moore – Portrait of Britain Judge – CEO, British Journal of Photography
This year’s winners were selected by industry leaders, including photographers Siân Davey and Jermaine Francis. Also part of the jury was Caroline Hunter, picture editor at The Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Ashleigh Kane, editor-at-large at Dazed & Confused, Deirdre Robb, director of Belfast Exposed and Louise Pearson, curator at the National Galleries of Scotland. Joining them is Tom Booth Woodger of Bluecoat Press, the sister company of BJP and publisher of the Portrait of Britain book, which presents 200 shortlisted images from this year’s entries.
Mick Moore, juror and CEO of British Journal of Photography says: “I always enjoy the judging process with Portrait of Britain. The quality never seems to dip and the competition always manages to surprise,” he says. “It is normally the seemingly mundane, the ordinary that appeals to me – the celebration of the everyday.” Moore’s favourite image is Christian Cargill’s shot of Don McCullin. “McCullin’s exhibition posters hang in my house – I literally see his work every day. His imagery has helped shape how Britain sees itself, probably more than any other photographer in the postwar period. I find the idea exciting that come January, this image will be displayed all over Britain.”
Indeed, Portrait of Britain is unique because it has a potential footfall of an entire nation. This visibility is crucial for underrepresented communities. Ashleigh Kane, juror and editor-at-large at Dazed, picks out Roman Manfredi’s portrait of Del, from a series about butches and studs from working class backgrounds. “Growing up, I rarely, if ever, saw lesbians represented in the media,” says Kane. “Certainly not photographed on their own terms, in their own spaces. This photograph continues the legacy of JEB’s seminal book Eye To Eye. It is a simple, honest portrait that conveys so much.”
Rehan Jamil seeks to capture those who are often overlooked too. His portrait is of Bodrul Islam, a volunteer at the East London Mosque. Each week, Bodrul stands by the car park to direct worshippers to Friday prayers. “[Bodrul] is humble, dedicated and always ready to help, week after week,” says Jamil. Elsewhere, portraits of resilience and personal achievement shine. Ameena Rojee’s image of Aisha was made during an expedition through the tumultuous Cairngorms mountain range. Aisha was completely new to mountaineering and lives with several health conditions. “She was incredible, a real inspiration and integral part of the team. It wouldn’t have been the same without her,” says Rojee.
As we enter 2025, Portrait of Britain asks us to not only look at where we’ve been, but where we’re headed. We don’t know what lies ahead, but we do know that there is goodness and beauty in the people around us. In a world that often feels unpredictable, these portraits remind us that compassion and creativity will always have a place in the story of what’s to come.
Portrait of Britain vol. 7 is exhibited nationwide on JCDecaux UK screens from 6 January to 2 February 2024
