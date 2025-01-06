Portrait of Britain: 100 stories light up the nation

Each January, Britain’s high streets, airports and shopping centres are quietly transformed. Sleek adverts on JCDecaux’s digital screens give way to 100 portraits selected by some of the country’s leading figures in photography. This is Portrait of Britain, a nationwide exhibition that turns the country’s familiar signs into an exhibition celebrating the diverse and unique heritage of modern Britain.

Set up in 2016, Portrait of Britain emerged from a time of division and uncertainty, following the Brexit referendum. BJP wanted to create an exhibition that would prompt people to pause, reflect and meet the many faces that shape the country. Eight years on, the award remains as vital as ever. Britain continues to grapple with the ripple effects of a turbulent decade: the cost-of-living crisis, an overstretched NHS, housing shortages, job insecurity and mounting political instability. All of this unfolds in the shadow of global catastrophes such as extreme weather events, the rise of misinformation and escalating humanitarian crises all over the world.

With that in mind, Portrait of Britain serves as an important moment to slow down and consider. Behind the portraits are everyday tales: sometimes of resilience and extraordinary achievement, but also simple moments of care and contentment. These offer a counter-narrative to the bleak headlines we’ve become accustomed to on our daily scroll. From now until 02 February, these faces will light up our daily walks, shopping trips and commutes, reminding us of what unites us: strength, love, hardship and the day-to-day experience of being human.