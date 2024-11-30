Tanya Traboulsi captures sun-drenched days on Beirut’s coast

“But I believe it’s important to capture the small moments of joy, the glimpses of happiness that still exist here. The moments when we almost forget about the bombs falling just 10 minutes from our homes. This isn’t about denial. I’m not a photojournalist, and I don’t venture into the direct war zones. But I do try to document the perseverance of daily life, even amidst the chaos,” Traboulsi explains of her practice.

The process of publishing the book has taught Traboulsi that often, the journey towards the image is more rewarding than the final product. Valuing the connection to people and place that the camera offers her, Traboulsi says “the book is very much a piece of [her] heart,” and expresses gratitude to Out of Place, her publisher, for the attention they gave it.

Traboulsi is continuing to work on Beirut, Recurring Dream and hopes to exhibit more of the work soon. She also plans to incorporate more of her family archive and other found images. Traboulsi is also part of a collaborative project with Sabyl Ghoussoub called Le Rocher, on display at Mucem in Marseille. “As we went through our individual archives, Sabyl and I discovered that we had both photographed the same rock formation in Chekka, in northern Lebanon, a place deeply connected to our shared roots…” explains Traboulsi.