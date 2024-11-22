Unsung Heroes: Sirui Ma’s debut book is a tribute to New York’s MTA Conductors

In Subway Portraits, the Beijing-born, London-based photographer turns her lens towards some of New York’s most overlooked yet essential workers

With over a decade of experience in photography, much of Ma’s work is deeply rooted in curiosity, often informed by fleeting encounters and moments that go unnoticed, “I really love talking to strangers and hearing different people’s stories,” she shares. “A lot of my work is highlighting and championing the everyday hero.” Just earlier this year, Ma presented her first solo exhibition in East London. Titled Little Things Mean a Lot, the exhibition touched on Ma’s ethos of finding beauty in the mundane, capturing intimate, gentle moments of joy amongst women of Asian descent – Ma’s friends.

Intrigued by the role of MTA conductors, Ma contemplated this project for some time before plucking up the courage to approach the conductors in New York last summer. Capturing the humanity of the people who keep New York moving, the book serves as a love letter to the city that raised her. Questioning her choice of subject, she explains, “You always see them in their own little cubicle by themselves. It feels like a mysterious, solitary position to be in all day, in darkness by yourself.” Ma considers how moving away from New York deepened her connection to the city. Now, it’s often a subject that shapes her work. The project serves as a reflection of her relationship with the city, with the hope to underscore the importance of appreciating the under-appreciated. “We take them for granted and only notice them when something is wrong,” she emphasises, “and that shouldn’t be the case.”