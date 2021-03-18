Gem Fletcher on freelancing, creative dialogue, and life as practice

Describing herself as a “hybrid creative”, the art director, writer, curator, and more discusses how she built a successful career as a freelancer

Gem Fletcher has an expansive creative life, working freelance in multiple different capacities. Describing herself as a “hybrid creative”, her early work in the art world included advertising and art directing. Alongside, Fletcher built up “a robust side hustle” through curating, speaking at international conferences, writing (she has written a regular column for Creative Review since 2014) and network-building.

Such a broad variety of influences and ways of working set the stage for what was to come. Five years ago, jaded by the commercial world, she hit a wall and decided to go freelance. “While this was intrinsically the path I wanted to follow, it was loaded with impostor syndrome,” she reflects. “We unfortunately live in a binary world – something which is starting to shift – but back then you had to fit into one single craft silo. People didn’t really know what to do with you if you were a multi-hyphenate.”

A few years on, this kind of creative flexibility is better understood, thankfully, and today Fletcher’s energy moves between writing – she is a regular contributor for British Journal of Photography, It’s Nice That, and AnOther – photo directing at Riposte Magazine (and elsewhere), mentoring, and recording her podcast, The Messy Truth.

The latter is a series of conversations between Fletcher and photographic artists and thinkers, each discussing particular threads of a creative life: guests have included Alec Soth on the subject of portraiture, Antwaun Sargent discussing representation, and Dr Jennifer Good on ethics. “The aim was to create a dialogue about the messy reality of image-making,” explains Fletcher, “to bring greater transparency to parts of the industry shrouded in mystery, and to engage in complicated conversations about complicated issues, opening up a broader discussion about what it means to be a photographer today”.