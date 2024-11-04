The alchemy of shadows: Avion Pearce’s portrayals of queer life transcend time and space

The photographer is at play with the boundaries that confine both their lens-based practice and the socio-political context of their subjects, finds Mathilde Manicardi

Their lids half-closed, mouth relaxed, and with the overall expression of someone immersed in an intense dream, Ellington stands against a wall-sized backdrop showing musicians in suits outside Minton’s Playhouse, the legendary Harlem jazz club. Their shadow seamlessly aligns with the profile of one of the suited men, making it hard to distinguish where the fictional image ends and the flesh-and-bones body begins. A tripod’s red light washes over the subject, serving as the only source of illumination; there’s a thrill of magic in the room. Ellington’s portrait appears in photographer Avion Pearce’s In the Hours Between Dawn, an ongoing series documenting the queer and trans community of colour’s ever-evolving relationship with the artist’s hometown of New York City. “For those of us who cannot indulge / the passing dreams of choice / who love in doorways coming and going / in the hours between dawns”, Audre Lorde wrote in her 1978 poem A Litany for Survival, inspiring the project its title.

Through manipulating light, shadow, and focus, and utilising staged environments, props, and found objects, Pearce delves into the complex relationship between photography and truth. By creating worlds and narrating scenes that may or may not have happened, they examine photography’s role in constructing queer histories, capturing both the seen and the felt. Born in Flatbush, New York, to Guyanese parents, Pearce grew up in Long Island before returning to Brooklyn to study photography at the Parsons School of Design, a passion they nurtured from a very early age. After working in commercial photography and advertising, Pearce pursued an MFA at Yale, culminating in the 2024 Aperture Portfolio Prize. During their master’s, Pearce frequently travelled back to New York, where they now live and work, documenting life in their Crown Heights community. “I experienced a lack of representation of the beautiful, creative and brilliant people I see regularly, who are very much part of the city. I felt, and still do, the need to keep recording”, Pearce tells me.