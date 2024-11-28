Book of the Month: Lebanon, India and Paris through the eyes of Marilyn Stafford

Marilyn Stafford: A Life in Photography spans the pioneering fashion photographer’s career across several continents, whose work often surprised and challenged her own sensibilities

Marilyn Stafford’s remarkable career began with an extraordinary opportunity to shoot stills of Albert Einstein in 1948. What followed was a life of travel, exploration, and an eclectic body of work spanning decades and continents. From photographing celebrities like Twiggy and Henri Cartier-Bresson to documenting marginalised communities and global socio-political events, Stafford’s career was marked by her keen eye for human emotion and a lens on the zeitgeist of her era.

Born in Depression-era Cleveland, Ohio, Stafford’s early life was shaped by a blend of artistic aspiration and social awareness. Influenced by Dorothea Lange’s haunting images of Dust Bowl refugees, she initially set her sights on a Broadway career. However, after arriving in New York in 1947, a chance encounter led her to photograph Einstein for an anti-atomic weapons documentary – a moment that redirected her path toward photography.

In 1949, Stafford moved to Paris during a pivotal time in fashion history. Haute couture was giving way to ready-to-wear clothing, and Stafford recognised the accessibility this shift offered to women photographers. She began capturing the early off-the-peg collections of designers such as Givenchy and Chanel. In tandem with her unconventional spirit, Stafford preferred the streets of Paris over traditional fashion studios, creating images that blended high fashion with the vibrancy of everyday life. Her work offered a rare glimpse into post-war Paris, where high-fashion, elite elegance met the realities of urban life.