Life, interrupted: Gazans caught in limbo in the West Bank

Palestinian photographer Samar Hazboun records quietly devastating moments of enforced leave

Limbo: a situation in which one seems to be caught between two stages and it is unclear what will happen next. This term aptly describes the current reality for the people in Samar Hazboun’s Stuck on Hold, Gazans now living in West Bank cities such as Bethlehem and Ramallah. Following the bombardment of Gaza, which began on 07 October 2023 after Hamas killed 1200 people in Israel and took more than 240 hostage, according to Israeli officials, Gazans outside the Gaza Strip have been mired in a state of suspension.

Until late last year, around 18,500 Gazans held daily entry permits to enter Israel for work, where salaries are up to 10 times that in the Strip. Those permits were frozen on 11 October 2023 – along with the permits of 150,000 West Bank workers – leaving some 10,000 Gazans in limbo. A senior Palestinian Authority official has said half of these residents fled to the West Bank, the rest were detained by Israel or sent back to Gaza.

Hazboun is following a group affected by different circumstances but whose fate is nonetheless similar – Gazans originally on sick leave. Owing to their straitened situation, Gazans often go to the West Bank for medical treatment but, as the Israeli bombing worsened post-07 October, these temporary trips turned into indefinite stays. Legally those affected are not allowed to work, and doing so illegally is very risky. Instead they are left waiting, dependent on aid and community support. “Many of them don’t leave the house and don’t move around,” Hazboun tells me. “They’re scared of being caught and sent back together or deported [elsewhere]. So they cannot work.” They live in fear of being caught and of the legal repercussions.