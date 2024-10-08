Female in Focus returns to celebrate women behind the lens

This year’s judging panel includes notable curators, gallery-owners and tastemakers, including Galerie Number 8’s Marie Gomis-Trezise, Financial Times’ Naoise O’Keeffe, 10.14 Gallery’s Effie Price, Singapore International Photography Festival’s Gwen Lee and the Bronx Documentary Center’s Danielle Jackson. We also welcome arts writer Charlotte Jansen, who curated Photo London’s Discovery section in 2023, and artist and Nikon Ambassadors Heather Agyepong and Alia Ali.

Agyepong, who is a Nikon Ambassador, creates multidisciplinary work around race, history and mental health. She comments on the importance of centering female and femme photographers, particularly BAME women who are especially underrepresented, and face additional barriers within the industry. “Unfortunately it’s still such a male-dominated industry, especially when it comes to folks of colour,” she says. “Problematic gazes around our work create warped ideas about the sort of photography we should be making. I’m glad that Female in Focus can really and truly be inclusive of the female gaze in all its hues.”

Indeed, our survey found that a multitude of social factors compound the challenges women face in photography. Discrimination against mothers is widespread. The women with children who took the survey reported earning 40 percent less on average than the men who had children, and many said having kids impacts access to equal opportunities. “When you become a mother, you just disappear,” said one anonymous respondent.

Older women also face additional hurdles. While some male photographers acknowledge the benefits of entrenched networks and the respect that comes with age, many women said increasing in years has led to alienation. “When you’re older, being a woman makes you pretty invisible,” said one respondent. Another said “Everything is geared to the young.”

Despite progress in the industry, BJP’s new survey shows that women in photography are still up against unfair barriers, which affect their pay, recognition, and career progression. Female in Focus is one avenue to fighting these disparities, offering a global stage for underrepresented talent to shine.