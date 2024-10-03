Black family life, memory and ‘purist’ image-making in Kate Sterlin’s Still Life

Sarah Moroz: When did you decide to become a photographer?

Kate Sterlin: I was around 13-14, after I saw Diane Arbus’s first book. It just visually shocked me. I decided I needed to get a camera; I bought a Minolta. We were living in New Hampshire at the time, and there was a little dark room in this little village school – no one used it, and no one knew how to teach anybody to use it. I would just go in there and fuck around. That experience felt so singularly mine – you try to individualise as much as you can. Printing in a dark room, I was hooked. Then, everywhere I went, I was making my bathroom or whatever into a dark room.

SM: On your website, you describe yourself as a “purist.” What does that mean, and how does that orient your work?

KS: I started as a purist – I’ve only recently started using lights and indoor studio [material]. I guess the purist thing relates to the way I would shoot: I would make the decisions whilst shooting rather than in the darkroom. Whatever I got, I would dodge burn a little bit, but I was never very creative after that.

SM: You thank Mary Ellen Mark in your book: What kind of mentorship did she provide?

KS: She was a friend of a friend, who brought her to my first solo show in New York City where I was showcasing light boxes. I wanted her to see my portfolio – I had it at the show just for her, because I knew she was coming. She invited me to the workshop she did every year at the Puerto Rican Day Parade. We shot all over the city and then she looked through all of our stuff and I got to share. I’m self-taught – I didn’t graduate high school, to be honest, so it was wild for me to be in that setting with other students and with her. Everybody was deciding whether they’d be working in this medium and in this business, and it was assumed you’d have to go digital. I hadn’t. I just shot with my one camera – everybody had a few – I just had an M6. I had one lens, because I could only afford one. She gave me the confidence to say, “I’m doing this.”