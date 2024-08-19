‘Framing is an extension of the artist’s work’: inside Beyond Print, the UK’s leading fine art framers

Years of experience as professional fine art specialists have afforded Ahmad and his team an instinct for the art of framing. “Most of the time the team will know straight away what would look and feel right” says Ahmad. And for many artists or curators, the choice to work with a bespoke framers is integral to the production. First, paper types are chosen, then it’s a series of decisions around glazing, mounting (traditional, box, floating or tray) and material. Surfaces can be stained or waxed, to compliment an interior space, or even spray-painted with a particular Pantone, to match a tone in an artwork with utmost precision. Ahmad has witnessed several stylistic trends amongst photographers and photographic galleries. Frames with clean, straight lines; box frames, and narrow profiles with depth are in favour, as well as black or dark stained wood finishes – a move away from the all-white, matt, spray-painted tendency of previous years. There has also been a recent uptick in dry-mounted prints on aluminium, or prints floated in a box frame, with a shadow gap behind, Ahmad reveals.

Truer than trends is the fact of each project being a unique collaboration – a carefully choreographed dance between picture and frame. Examples are far and wide: a dark-stained oak frame made to cloak a sultry rainfall image by Tyler Shields, for Imitate Modern gallery; a spray-painted tulip frame with ultra-thick mount boards, for Gilles Bensimon’s colourful synchronised swimmers; or Christian Jago’s Beyond the Mists series, printed on C-type Metallic paper and mounted to aluminium, yielding a contemporary canvas for his dense, complex images. Each is a uniquely conceived production.

Styles come and go, but what centuries of hanging artworks has taught us is that a good frame stands the test of time. “Framing is more than a way of getting your artwork on the walls. It is an extension of the artist’s work”, says Ahmad. It’s a consideration of style and material, choices around sustainability – and of course durability. The mistake would be to consider a frame simply the edge of an artwork, or its boundary between viewer and artist. Far from it: a frame is a portal — indeed an opening statement on the work — and for the frame’s maker, a boundless horizon of creative possibilities.