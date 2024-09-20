Joanne Coates addresses class and age inequality in the northern countryside

Coates does not claim to have definitive answers to any of these questions, but she is passionate about what she has learned through Middle of Somewhere. “We’re at a teetering point, where if this keeps happening in rural areas – the second homes, the lack of social housing – it will mean that those communities, those ways of life, just won’t exist anymore,” she says. It is a haunting sentiment, and one sometimes echoed in her images.

Middle of Somewhere’s landscapes are rolling, endless, mist-covered and, to the uninitiated, not always welcoming. The hills and cliffs can appear foreboding, the shorelines desolate, and the homes isolated. And yet, somehow, a sense of warmth permeates Coates’ images. A simple stone road sign reading ‘TA-RA’ evokes a friendly community, while a young woman staring out past the skyline hints at the bond between these communities and the land.

“When you talk about that connection it can often be seen as quite romantic, like you’re rooted in the land, really tied to it,” the photographer explains. “The people I talk to, they genuinely feel pain about being forced to leave those spaces; there’s a pain that comes from no longer having that as part of your identity.”