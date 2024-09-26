Imperialism, economics and new talents at Bristol Photo Festival 2024

After its inaugural event was curtailed by the pandemic, Bristol Photo Festival returns with a second edition that is both locally rooted and outward looking

Bristol Photo Festival is back, presenting 16 exhibitions featuring photographers from across the world, including Rinko Kawauchi (Japan), Hashem Shakeri (Iran) and Trent Parke (Australia), plus a schedule of talks and events, and educational and outreach projects. Themed ‘The World a Wave’, the festival consciously takes the previous edition’s focus on ‘A Sense of Place’ in a more dynamic direction.

“We were loosely inspired by Édouard Glissant’s Poetics of Relation and the idea of movement at the forefront of life,” explains festival director Alejandro Acín. “The movement of people on things. Movements of solidarity or kinship. The idea of being ‘moved’ by photography. And finally, traces of history – how historical narratives move from the past to the present and the future.”

Discussions of imperialism and migration run through many of the exhibitions. Andrew Jackson’s Across the Sea is a Shore explores the intergenerational Caribbean diasporic experiences from Jamaica to Birmingham and back, touching on belonging and identity; Trent Parke’s Monument looks at the circulation of people and the cycle of time in Sydney, Australia. Sarker Protick’s Spaces of Separation documents the colonial architecture in Bangladesh.