Movement is a blessing in Maen Hammad’s photos of Palestinian skateboarders

The scene in the West Bank is a small one, but the skateboarders find community in one another and Hammad tells me that it’s “an important escape for young Palestinians and one tied to resisting a headspace of violence”. He doesn’t think that “skateboarding in and of itself is enough to liberate Palestinians,” but says that taking a “few hours a week to imagine, create, and challenge yourself within a community you cherish is something that has been important, and has kept me and other skaters going”.

Hammad has faced consequences for photographing in Palestine, including being brought in for interrogation; he says other media workers have suffered much more though, including arrest, detention, intimidation, and even death. “It is unfathomable what they face, and they face it every day,” he points out. Against this backdrop skateboarding continues to be one of his favourite things to do, and his main source of community.