Balam is Latin America’s first queer magazine dedicated to photography

Juárez says that “happiness, heat, tensions, destabilisations, and contradictions present in migrations, nocturnality, and rituals” guide the tenth issue, and that it hopes to “echo the ruptures, especially of the religious, spiritual, musical, aesthetic, academic, and imaginary boundaries established by colonisation, cultural aspects in direct dialogue with the history of photography.” La Bohemia is therefore an objection to violence in all its forms, the editor believes.

Understanding ideas of representation in the community helps Juárez establish new “symbolic and semiotic relationships in photography”, especially keeping notions of visibility in mind, using photography as a medium to bring to the fore what is usually reserved in the margins. In this issue, for example, we meet the Indigenous Amazonians through the work of Florence Goupil, Rafaella Kennedy and Labo Young. The Indigenous rights movement has been a key voting issue for many Latin American countries and in recent years, the rights of native groups in region have been increasingly limited. In Argentina, the ushering in of the ‘libertarian’ government sees the continuation of the territorial dispossession of Indigenous people.

The other pages include archival footage of dancehall culture by women in Jamaica by Akeem Smith, and a collective project by Retratistas do Morro preserving a historical artistic movement that emerged in the 1960s in the Brazilian favelas. Juárez says that, because of each issue of Balam, the selection process for each issue is completely different. “Its theme is very important to drive certain parameters of curatorial axes… I always find surprises, I try to unlearn what I have already learned,” he explains. “Each [photographer] contributes a particle and an element that makes the essence of bohemia.”