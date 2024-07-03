The Turkish artist elevating wedding photography

Back when he was at university, Malkoç also had a holiday job, working for another photo studio where again he shot and filmed weddings. It is a sideline he has continued to this day to help support himself and, as he points out, many photojournalists and documentary photographers have had to do something similar – even William Klein at one time working in fashion photography. “Unfortunately we are all aware that documentary and news photographers aren’t highly valued; many photojournalists and documentary photographers have had to create resources and budgets by working in different professional fields,“ he says. “Currently I operate a small photography studio specialising in wedding photography.”

When on commission, Malkoç aims to meet the needs of the couples he is depicting, or the newspapers who will ultimately publish his work. But photography is also a means of self-expression for him, so he fits in personal work during his downtime on location. The images shown here were shot at rural weddings in Afyonkarahisar in 2015–16, alongside the photographs and films he was making on commission. The villages are deep in the Turkish countryside and weddings there tend to last for several days. With little public transport, on arrival at the local bus station, Malkoç would be picked up and hosted by guests and locals. In his photographs he tries to document the relationship between these people, time and space, he says, to record elements which might seem ordinary to them but hold “significant aesthetic and conceptual value when observed from an outsider’s perspective”.