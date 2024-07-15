Around the world with Thomas Hoepker

As a contract photographer, Hoepker was aware of his outsider status: “It was always more important to me than the fee that I was given time, because I wanted to familiarise myself with the topics and get to know them,” he said. Despite this expansionist mindset, the Berlin show groups together his ‘non-Western’ subject matter, where context feels lacking. A 1962 image of a peasant kissing the feet of the Shah of Iran is positioned next to images of famine victims in Bihar, India, from 1967, and in Ethiopia’s Wollo Province, from six years later.

Hoepker has documented New York’s distinctive social landscape since he moved there in 1976. His picture Lovers Lane shows couples fooling around in a New Jersey parking lot at sunset, the Twin Towers shining rose gold in the background. The city is also the site of Hoepker’s most defining, if controversial photograph. He set out to document the September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in real time, capturing five young people chatting on a terrace in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on the banks of the East River. The sky is a bright blue above them, except for a white cloud of rising smoke and ash.

The photograph caused instant controversy when it was eventually published in 2006. The scene of American youth ostensibly smiling and sunbathing as death and destruction raged behind them was widely interpreted as a tableau of callous indifference. Two people featured in the picture came forward to argue that they’d been misrepresented by Hoepker; that they had in fact been discussing the attacks, and complained that the photo was taken without consent. Hoepker responded: “As a photojournalist, I do my best not to influence the events I witness. If you started a conversation or asked permission, you would change any authentic situation in an instant.”