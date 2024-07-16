Product placement: Commercial photography championed in New York

The show draws on prints from The Met’s collection, many of which have never been exhibited before, or have not been contextualised in this way. Sander’s photograph for German light bulb manufacturer Osram around 1930 has been exhibited in terms of the New Vision movement, for example, but here is foregrounded as a commission; Fox Talbot’s Articles of Glass, made before June 1844, is included as both a nod to product photography and as a promotion of photography itself, soon after the medium was invented. Other images are by photographers who are now little known, or even anonymous; The Real Thing also includes early inventories used by travelling salesmen, before photographs had become widespread in advertising.

“In the beginning of the medium the reproductive process was not yet entirely refined, so salesmen and merchants would travel with a catalogue of albumen silver prints and go door-to-door or to store,” explains McBride. “We don’t remember that now, because we are so immersed in this world of magazines and products. But when photomechanical reproduction took off and became economically viable, it’s amazing how quickly things changed. The medium rapidly evolved to satisfy the needs of this growing consumer market… the inevitable arrival of the assembly line, and with it the reproducible print.”