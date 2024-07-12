Stranger than fiction: Henri Kisielewski on his French fantasies

“The work came about because I was getting more interested in photography’s slippery relationship to truth,” Kisielewski explains. “It’s a very small town and there’s not much going on, and because I have this obsession with fact and fiction, I wanted to see if it was possible to be there and to photograph the world as it is, but in a way that makes it feel like fiction.”

As the photographer points out, he is not the first to explore this dichotomy of fact and fiction. He references Thomas Bellinck’s installation Domo de Eŭropa Historio en Ekzilo (The House of European History in Exile) (2013–18), which asks us to place ourselves in the future, visiting a museum exploring the history of a now-defunct European Union. He was also inspired by artist Stanley Brown, who in the 1960s asked passers-by to draw directions to a place, presenting the maps as abstract works.

Kisielewski’s methods may be vastly different but there are echoes of Brown in his approach, his use of vivid flash dampening our ability to understand his images. “On one hand flash is cold and objective, we’ve been programmed to see it as this sort of truth-telling machine,” he explains. “But on the other hand, in a less journalistic context – I’m thinking of Max Pinckers, for instance – we think because there’s flash it must be fake. It’s like you’re incorporating fiction into the image.”