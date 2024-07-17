How do I write a personal statement? A BJP workshop could help

Today’s subject: Personal Statements.

Don’t your pictures do the talking? Why do you need words? You need words to build an opaque lexicon around which essential notions of space, place, and identity can challenge established dialogues on photography.

Excuse me? Why do you suddenly sound like a French philosopher? Because that’s how you write a statement, isn’t it? You have to show how clever you are, right?

Err, no. Try again. Tell me about your work. My work examines ideas of space and place within a non-temporal framework where identity, mortality, and geography exist on parallel strata.

Wow! That’s a bit pretentious! OK, let me start from the beginning. I first got a camera when I was seven years old. It was an old Praktica 35mm with a fixed 50mm f/1.8 lens. I began by photographing my immediate surroundings; the washing-up in the sink, my sister’s pet cat, the sweets I stole from the paper shop.

Yawn. I’m sorry. Am I boring you?

Yes, actually. Although I am wondering about the early signs of kleptomania. Do you think I should frame my urge to ‘take’ pictures as some sort of psychodrama?

No, I was joking actually. Oh, god! Why is this so hard?