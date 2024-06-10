In a time of war, how to process the trauma of Soviet rule?

Uhlik grew up in Dnipro in Ukraine, a city developed in the late-18th century by the Russian Empire. “Only a couple of years ago I realised that my upbringing was still deeply embedded in Soviet values,” she reflects. “Especially during school times, where we were taught not to stand out and to always be obedient – I’m unlearning these patterns to this day.” Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Uhlik has not been able to return home, a separation which has informed her recent work. “I find eastern and western Europe to be significantly different in culture and identity,” she says. “There is generational trauma which many of the ex-communist states are still grappling with.”

Sonechko, Yak Ty? (Sunshine, How Are You?’) (2023) is where this history is most acutely felt, using Uhlik’s childhood photographs to probe memory and the truthfulness of archives. She employs a highly saturated palette in pictures of New Year’s Day celebrations, the most significant Ukrainian holiday – and where Soviet tradition’s long shadow is visible. A picture of raw dumplings appears almost muscular on a pink table cloth; another shot shows red caviar in a crystal glass coupe. “I have a picture in front of the New Year’s yolka tree from almost every annual celebration since I was born,” Uhlik explains. “Filled with hope, we would always say, ‘To a new year, to new happiness!’”

The war in Ukraine has tarnished these memories, creating an emphasis on preservation but also the fragility of place- based loyalties. To represent this confusion, Uhlik is increasingly turning to digital manipulation, blurring her archival images or inserting new forms such as playground equipment to reconstruct distorted memories as Ukraine’s future hangs in the balance. “I’ve had to come to terms with myself that I may never be able to see those places ever again,” Uhlik says, “revisiting only what remains of them in my memories.”