Marx, techno and Le Corbusier: Step into Ibrahim Azab’s world of remix

“His work is an eclectic remix,” says Emma Bowkett, FT Weekend Magazine’s director of photography, who nominated Azab for Ones to Watch. “It’s a rhythm created through photography, performance and sculpture, research, techno and Marx.” His work ATIS-MI2A.ZIP nods to a line from The Communist Manifesto: “All that is solid melts into air… and man is at last compelled to face with sober senses his real conditions of life, and his relations with his kind.” Small panels with industrial textures and cut-outs evoke the act of looking through, beyond or past a surface, anticipating Azab’s book EV3RY(TH1NG’5)MOV1NG: BUT_I’M(STILL)H3RE, published last year.

Azab was born in 1996 in Slough, one of England’s most ethnically diverse towns with a significant Asian population, but attended school and college in majority-white Maidenhead and Henley. Azab spent his teenage years skating, DJing, drawing and painting, before being introduced to the darkroom at secondary school. His critical eye came from his Cork-born mother, who explained how people’s differing relationships with money informs behaviour. In the “advertising supercharged late-1990s and early-2000s”, she taught him to unpick commercial messaging, he adds, to stay sceptical and have self-belief.

At Bournemouth Azab was introduced to semiotics and image appropriation, now cornerstones of his curating and lecturing at London College of Communication. Guided by tutor Simon Cunningham, he made a project using ferrofluids, while his interest in architecture led him to photograph Le Corbusier’s Unité d’Habitation of Berlin on 4×5 in his second year – “the first time I questioned that friction between value and space” – before scanning the images and swapping foreground and background details in SketchUp, creating infinite loops to UV print.