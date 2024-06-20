Karice Mitchell’s sexual subversions

The Canadian One to Watch re-appropriates images from 1970s Black men’s magazines to skewer today’s anti-pornography sentiment

Born in Toronto in 1996, Karice Mitchell graduated with an MFA in fine arts studio art from the University of Waterloo in 2021. Studying through the pandemic had a lasting impact on her practice because, already interested in found photography but unable to access the equipment at college, she started to investigate vintage magazines. In particular, she looked at Players, which is sometimes described as the ‘Black Playboy’. Founded in the US in 1973, it featured softcore images of Black women alongside articles by, for example, Black Panthers founder Huey Newton. It was also edited by a woman for its first six issues, the poet Wanda Coleman.

For Mitchell, this history gives Players an intriguing, potentially revolutionary edge, which she pushes further by scanning, closely cropping, collaging and digitally manipulating images taken from it. Her series Proof 28 shows tiny slivers of women’s bodies further subdivided by bra straps and thongs; Together / Apart picks out soft-focus shots of earrings and nails, “these forms of adornment, these little codes, that are so culturally Black,” she says.