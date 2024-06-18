Safety amidst turmoil: The conceptual expressions of Hashim Nasr

Navigating complex sociopolitical issues, Nasr blends artistic expression with activism, using conceptual art as a medium to address injustice. His work serves as a visual commentary on freedom and the pursuit of a better tomorrow for Sudan. “Conceptual art provides me with a broad space for visual expression of the issues that concern me in my society,” he says. “I’ve sought to capture the essence of human experience through a lens of introspection and exploration.”

The series On War and Displacement was born from a period that left an indelible mark on Nasr. Following a civil war between two rival factions of the military government of Sudan, Nasr and his family found themselves in Khartoum navigating the chaos of bombings and air strikes on 15 April 2023 during Ramadan.

“I can still vividly recall the image of my family huddling under the dining table, seeking refuge in what seemed like the safest spot amidst the turmoil. It was in those harrowing moments that I recognised the urgent need to capture and immortalise the raw emotions that engulfed us,” he says.