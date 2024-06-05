‘I am photographing when I am lost’: The artist recovering from a kidnapping in Sudan

Eltinay’s family is now living in Egypt; he escaped to Ethiopia, then Kenya, and then Paris, where he is staying on a one-year residency at the Cité Internationale des arts. His accommodation is in the fashionable Marais district, where he is now trying to make sense of his experiences. “I find myself photographing in supermarkets, photographing the trash cans, photographing cars,” he says. “I am photographing when I am lost, from that emotional state, wondering where I’ll end up. I have the privilege of living as an artist and having plenty of resources, but I am also still impacted by what is happening. Because we are all scattered there are always people who need help with a contact, or a passport, and I am trying my best to support my family in Egypt.”

Eltinay is also sorting through his archive and family photographs, tracing the roots of these experiences to the start of his life and beyond. Born in 1995, he got into photography with his father on road trips as far as Alexandria and Addis Ababa; after his parents separated he lived with his grandmother, but still felt the weight of paternal authority, including being expected to study engineering and perform under many rigid social constructs. He also grew up under the three-decade rule of President al-Bashir, though at the same time accessing the internet and TV from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt. “I had access to everything any other youngster in America or Russia might see,” he says, “and yet we were living under a dictatorship.”