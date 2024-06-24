Indian masculinity is complex – how can it be photographed?

One to Watch Devashish Gaur combines analogue and digital methods, stretch conventions to create a ‘dreamy isolation’

“There is a duality to the culture in India,” says Delhi-based Devashish Gaur. “It is often hyper-masculine but there exist these moments of softness. I am always on the lookout for such moments.” In his latest series, Playbook for Masculinity, Gaur brings together some of these often-marginalised realities, instances of tenderness, care and joy set against the more conventional sensibilities of a patriarchal society. He relays his observations in a grainy, almost opaque style, freely mixing his own work with archive images. Beginning his practice aged 16, Gaur has developed an instinctive approach, documenting aspects of people and places that grab his attention.

Gaur studied journalism and communication in Delhi, but realised afterwards he was “often interested in fiction rather than facts”. “I was always intrigued by photographs in the newspaper,” he continues, “family albums of my parents’ marriage and those of others.” Over the years, his practice has been led by an interrogation of personal histories, and the memories associated with banal yet sentimental objects.