Michał Maliński: ‘We suppress thinking about the future out of fear of what awaits us’

The Ones to Watch cover artist’s Vita Aeterna series unpacks his grandmother’s trust of alternative medicines

Born in 1997, Michał Maliński studied in the faculty of graphic arts at the Kraków Academy of Fine Arts and makes work across various media, including painting and sculpture. He is also co-founder of the Szaber collective and gallery, and the Progrefonik group. A proactive artist, who promotes the work of others as well as creating his own, Maliński puts a similar energy into his photography, drawing on the people closest to him, the spaces he inhabits, and the mundane objects that populate his environment to expose the absurdities of everyday life. “When working on a new photo project I like to think comprehensively, I try to have my head open to find creative ways to express my thoughts,” he explains.

He is fascinated by the dissonance between imagined worlds and reality, and in projects such as his diploma thesis All that have been left – an extension of his Melted Teeth series – he investigated viral videos on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram. The result is a dissection of contemporary digital culture, influenced by the term ‘near documentary’ (a phrase coined by Jeff Wall in 2002). “We suppress thinking about the future out of fear of what awaits us; absurd videos and memes are a response to the chaos surrounding us,” Maliński says of this work. “While writing my master’s degree, I experienced a pandemic, a global environmental crisis and the Ukrainian war. The desire to hide away in this detached, absurd world of the internet gives a temporary illusion of security.