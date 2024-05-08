‘It’s important now more than ever’: Slidefest Palestine comes to London

After over 30 events across Cairo, Jeddah, Riyadh and Bahrain, this unassuming format began attracting attendees in their hundreds, prompting Somji to seek new audiences for GPP’s network of image-makers. A sold out event at London’s ICA in 2023 boosted his confidence further, and led to the organisation of London’s second Slidefest – Slidefest Palestine – which will take place on 08 May at the University of Greenwich’s Stephen Lawrence Gallery.

“It’s a cheap way to have, let’s say, an exhibition roadshow,” Somji explains of Slidefest’s success. “When an artist speaks they’re talking about their work in a way that is very comfortable to them. They say, ‘Look, this is what led me to do this project, here’s the project, here’s what I’ve learned from it, here’s what I’m doing next.’” This interaction, he says, offers something beyond the chatter of a champagne reception, or even the more formal introductions and interpretations often provided by curators.

This centring of the artist’s voices will be of particular importance tonight, when presentations are made by photographers based in Palestine and the diaspora. Each will offer a perspective that Somji describes as too often overlooked – narratives of Palestinian life obscured by the news cycle and by the horror of conflict. While such images have an important role to play, he hopes that Slidefest’s quieter, slower projects will offer an opportunity for deeper understanding.