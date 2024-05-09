Derry via Tokyo: How an outsider captured the Troubles in colour

In a picture taken at Bombay Street (also in West Belfast) a British soldier is shown carrying a door, while a woman, presumably its owner, walks beside him. The picture captures them as they stride in unison. He is helping her. It is a moment of care. But at the same time her head is down as she walks and the door comes between and separates them. On the door’s decorative glass window is the detail of a flying bird: a little visual joke about both the photograph’s own fixing a moment and, as one of the show’s co-curators Sean O’Hagan suggests, the woman’s flight from home.

In another picture showing civilians passing through a British Army barricade, one woman in particular appears to catch Okamura’s eye. The image is not so much about the violence of separation implied by the scrawl of barbed wire behind her, but gestures of help and support. Interactions between women and soldiers recur. In another picture a woman holds a magazine by a barricade and despite the visible screens between them, seems to be trying to communicate by reading something to a soldier, whose face is turned towards her but still behind his visor and riot shield.

Okamura has cited his childhood terror under Tokyo’s bombing in the Second World War – in which the family home was destroyed – as a source of motivation to become a war photographer. Born into an aristocratic family, he was renowned as a photographer in the first years of the Vietnam war, publishing in Life magazine in colour in the same 1964 issue as Larry Burrows. Okamura first went to Ireland in 1968 to explore John F. Kennedy’s ancestral roots. The following year he settled in Ireland, first near Dublin, then Avoca, in County Wicklow. The photo historian Pauline Vermare claims in the exhibition book that as an “anti-colonialist, socialist, or even anarchist, Okamura instinctively identified with the nationalist and republican cause, believing fundamentally in a united Ireland”.