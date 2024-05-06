Bleaching Polaroids highlights the toxicity of western beauty standards

Reacting against the aesthetic norms in her native Philippines, Rica May Tumanguil manipulates her self-portraits in the manner of Stephen Gill

Rica May Tumanguil was born and brought up in Tuguegarao, a city in the Philippines. The country was long under colonial rule, occupied first by Spain and then by the US; it gained independence in 1946 but, says Tumanguil, western values persist, including Eurocentric standards of beauty. Lighter skin is seen as desirable for finding a partner, or even establishing a career, and darker skin is sometimes openly mocked. Some Filipinos, especially young women, turn to whitening products in a bid to bleach themselves into conformity.

“As for many, it was a major part of my experience growing up,” says Tumanguil. “I was bullied and teased for having a more tanned complexion and, as a teenage girl wanting to be seen as beautiful, I used papaya soap to try to lighten my skin, as did my mother and sister. A common sight at the local market was women with peeling red skin after they had bleached, and it was also common for cheap skin-lightening soaps containing mercury to be sold at the market.”