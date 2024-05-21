Picturing the swift and overlooked end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Rebecca Topakian watched on alongside Russian soldiers as ​​Nagorno-Karabakh was absorbed into Azerbaijan

In September 2020, an Azerbaijani offensive in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region reignited a decades-long conflict with Armenia. Since the first war in the early 1990s, the enclave – which is situated in south-western Azerbaijan – had been governed as an Armenian republic, continuing hundreds of years of Armenian ethnic habitation. The second war lasted six weeks and redrew the map of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenians losing nearly three-quarters of their territory and suffering over 4000 casualties. Following a ceasefire, Azerbaijan declared victory and was backed by Turkey, as in the earlier conflict. It was an ominous sign for the remaining Armenians.

At the time of the war, French-Armenian photographer Rebecca Topakian was living in Paris, working on a project about her family history. Dame Gulizar and Other Love Stories combines family archives with new prints of Armenian mountain stones, emphasising “the strong link between bodies and the landscape,” Topakian says. But when fighting broke out, she was confronted with her identity in a starker fashion. “Before, I was peacefully French-Armenian,” she explains, “But during the war I felt a big disconnection with my French friends. Nobody understood what I was going through – people were calling me dramatic.”