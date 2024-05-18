The complex, changing relationship between artist and Lagos

Lagos is classed as a megacity, with a population well over the 10 million needed to earn the label. Estimates of the total number of people living there vary, but Chris Iduma puts it at more than 25 million. That makes Lagos the most populated urban centre in Africa, and one of the biggest in the world. “A decade or so ago it was maybe 13 million, so it’s doubled in 10 years,” Iduma says of the Nigerian city. “If you see the rush and the madness, you will think you’re the only reasonable person there.”

Amid this bustle, Iduma finds moments of peace in the place of his birth and, reflecting that others must do the same, started a series in 2018 titled Lagos: The History of Quietude. Recording moments of stillness he witnesses in the street, it is part documentary and part interpretation of how people navigate urban spaces. “It’s me projecting on the city, but it’s also contemplating those moments where people have pause,” he says. “Moments where they might pause to understand how the city affects their behaviour.”