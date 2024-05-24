Get to know the Arab Image Foundation

Open access

Dawawine will also be able to contribute to AIF’s film programme, along with other organisations, because AIF is constructing a screening room, along with laboratories in which it preserves and digitises its collections. These labs can also be seen by the public – in fact, located in the basement, they include skylights through which people can look in from the street. “AIF is pretty unique in what it does, in terms of preservation and digitisation, so it’s great to be able to garner more interest in that technical side,” says Nasser Eddin. “Opening it to the public, allowing people to actually see what goes on, helps raise awareness.”

AIF aims to digitise all its collections, though it is a huge task and one that in some ways can never be finished – it is currently redigitising some previously digitised items, for example, because the technology and AIF’s guidelines have moved on. Nasser Eddin says she is sure that the current wave of digitisation will also need to be redone in future, as new standards and procedures come in. It is a process that requires patience, and that applies to opening these assets to the public too, though it is something AIF is keen to do.

“We need to consider the politics of technology and how we disseminate information,” she explains. “There’s a lot of gatekeeping in the art world, in terms of information, so it’s how we make things accessible, and for what purpose. We’re creating a database of information, and how that database is searched, and the language used to do so, includes political decisions. That means we have to move with a lot of careful deliberation.”