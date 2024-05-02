Lishui: the ‘small’ Chinese city with big photo ambitions

“Lishui aims to enhance its cultural landmark and international reputation by promoting the photography cultural brand,” says Weixin Fu, director of Lishui Photography Culture Center and the city’s Photography Museum, secretary general of the Theoretical Committee of Zhejiang Photographers Association, and a columnist for China Photography Daily and People’s Photography Daily. “Through the medium of photography, Lishui wishes to introduce itself to the world and encourage people to visit and appreciate this city. At the same time, Lishui aims to contribute to social and economic development as well as the growth of the visual industry through the art of photography.”

Fu is himself a photographer, specialising in photojournalism. But he has been involved with Lishui’s photography institutions since 2013, when he was appointed a key assistant of Wang Peiquan, the director of the China Photographers Association’s Curatorial Committee, and a key member of the Lishui Photography Festival Organising Committee. Fu has been actively involved in the planning and organisation of the Lishui Photography Museum and Lishui Photography Festival.

The 2023 festival was held in November. Themed ‘Images Gather Possibilities’, it included Chinese artists, such as Qingsong Wang, and image-makers from around the world, including big names such as Vivian Maier and Michael Wolf, plus emerging artists. Past festivals have had themes such as ‘Images in an Era of Hypermedia’, ‘Photography as Life’, ‘Integrate City Life into Nature’ and ‘New Start from Lishui’.

Since 2019, Lishui Photography Festival has collaborated in depth with the UK’s FORMAT Photography Festival, exchanging exhibitions and curatorial programming. In 2021, artist Lingfei Ren was selected to exhibit From That Day On at FORMAT in Derby, for example, while the exhibition un/natural, put together by the then-FORMAT curators Louise Fedotov-Clements and Niamh Treacy, introduced to China artists such as Federico Estol (Uruguay), Pietro Lo Casto (Thailand), Jakub Stanek (Poland) and Rosie Barnes (UK). Other external partners who have contributed exhibitions included Yale’s MFA Photography graduates and Photolucida’s Critical Mass initiative.

“In terms of exhibition planning for the Lishui Photography Festival, we invite professional curators to play a vital role, and we also participate in certain projects,” says Fu. “When selecting participating photographers, we consider several factors, such as the exhibition theme, content structure, artistic and topical qualities of the works themselves, as well as the individual identity of the photographers, taking a comprehensive approach.”