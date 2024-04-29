How Shah Jalal inspired a journey to the heart of Bangladeshi identity

Shah Jalal’s story is that of a high-class Sufi child, born either in modern-day Turkey or Yemen (there are conflicting historical records), who became a famous Sufi scholar at a young age. One day, his uncle handed him a glass vial and told him of the vision he had for him: to spread Islam until the colour of the soil in the vial matched that of the earth beneath his feet. Shah Jalal’s story then covers an epic, decade-long journey across the Middle East which ends in the Bangladeshi region of Sylhet, where Chowdhury’s parents are originally from. “You can’t visit Sylhet without someone mentioning Shah Jalal or his dargah [burial place and shrine],” Chowdhury explains. “It’s integral to the history and culture of the region.”

As Covid receded, Chowdhury went to visit the shrine and decided to trace Shah Jalal’s journey back through Bangladesh and India. Chowdhury made images as he travelled, loosely guided by the traditional stories, but also feeling his way. It was very different to photojournalism. “It was liberating,” he explains. “I’m used to working with an assignment in mind, within certain parameters and contexts, but this was so free-flowing. I wrote down some themes that appear in the story, such as ‘love’ or ‘exile’, and I mapped out certain locations, but aside from that, I wanted to turn up and see what unfolded. I thought, ‘Let’s just let the pieces fall into place – the story is so imbued with the culture that these symbols will surely surface’.