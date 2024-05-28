Revisiting the life, work and wit of the late Bertien van Manen

Independent ground

The writer Wiliam Burroughs once stated that “the first and most important thing an individual can do is to become an individual again, decontrol himself, train himself as to what is going on, and win back as much independent ground for himself as possible”. As a young mother in the 1970s, juggling home life with a thirst to realise her true potential, Van Manen needed wilful determination and tenacious courage to succeed. She photographed her immediate family to make the images that became, many years later, the book Easter and Oak Trees (2013), an intimate black-and-white series that conveys a mother’s perspective as she watches her children, naked and running wild, evolving into self-conscious teenagers posturing in flared trousers and floppy hats.

Unlike the beautifully considered work of Sally Mann or the brooding Nordic feel of Margaret de Lange’s images, Van Manen’s aesthetic is sketchy and spontaneous, but her sensitive eye makes this collection much more than a family album. With it she clearly laid down the template for her approach, seeing the extraordinary in the ordinary, without the temptation to exaggerate. The book was published shortly after her husband passed away, and serves as a loving appreciation of the family she built with him and an acknowledgement that she started out photographing those closest to her. Our identities are built from memories after all; Van Manen believes “you do not need to show yourself because your photographs already possess the capability to do this”.

By the early 1980s, Van Manen was working as a fashion photographer but had an epiphany when she came across Robert Frank’s seminal photobook, The Americans. His scratchy and imperfect compositions, outsider perspective, and apparent freedom of style inspired her to move in another direction and she started working as a photojournalist for Dutch publications such as the now-defunct Avenue. But she soon realised she wanted to make a different kind of image, taking her time and getting under the surface of things rather than jetting in and out.