Alex Schneideman remembers his friend Paddy Summerfield

The well respected Oxford Photography Group was often hosted by Summerfield and Baker-Cassidy at his home. He supported the group and worked closely with individual photographers, many of whom went on to enjoy their own success. Almost ten years after the publication of Mother and Father, a new body of work was made by a group of photographers (including myself, Vanessa Winship, Siân Davey, Matthew Finn, Alys Tomlinson, Nik Roche and Jem Southam) who wanted to preserve the garden where Mother and Father had taken form – and to pay homage to Summerfield’s work. The resulting images were published last year as Pictures from the Garden (as ever by Dewi Lewis) and an exhibition was staged in Oxford, supported by The Photographers’ Gallery.

Summerfield’s work was supported by curators, academics and other photographers such as Richard Ovenden, Nicholas Serota and Martin Parr, Bill Jay and Peter Turner, who edited Creative Camera in the late-1980s. Summerfield’s own exhibition list is long and varied. He showed in group presentations alongside the likes of André Kertesz, John Goto and Gerry Badger (who has written extensively about Summerfield’s work). His work is held in national, international, private and institutional collections, with the Bodleian Library recently completing their acquisition of Summerfield’s extensive archive and plans for a major exhibition next year.

It was a great honour for me to give Paddy what would turn out to be his final solo show, The Holiday Pictures, at Flow Photographic Gallery in 2019. Sue Davies, the founder of The Photographers’ Gallery, then in failing health herself, made the journey from Surrey to North West London to see the show, one of the last she would visit before her own passing. Paddy was the most photographic person I have ever known. It was as impossible to distinguish the man from the medium as it is, sometimes, to discern the sea from the sky on a blue day, when both seem to merge into one.