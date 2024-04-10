An early look at Kyotographie 2024

Established in 2013, Kyotographie is now one of the biggest photofestivals in Asia. This spring it returns for its 12th edition with exhibitions themed around ‘Source’

French photographer Lucille Reyboz and Japanese lighting artist Yusuke Nakanishi met in 2011 at a party in Tokyo, where they bonded over Lafcadio Hearn’s Kwaidan, a book about Japanese ghost stories they were both reading. Becoming partners in life and work, they created a series of images inspired by the supernatural narratives which they exhibited in Paris in 2012. While in France to see the show, they took a trip to Les Rencontres d’Arles, and were struck by how few Japanese people were attending. Photobooks are a celebrated art form in Japan, but festivals have not had the same impact – so much so that few people there had heard of Arles. Reyboz and Nakanishi were inspired to set up a photofestival, and launched Kyotographie in 2013 in Kyoto, a city famous for its classical Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines and imperial palaces.

Eleven years later, Kyotographie is one of the biggest photofestivals in Asia, and has established partnerships with organisations such as the Maison Européenne de la Photographie, Paris; Kering Women in Motion; Ruinart Japan; Chanel; and Dior.

This spring it returns to the photography calendar with an event spanning 13 exhibitions, staged in venues across the city including the Museum of Kyoto Annex, Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art, Kyoto Art Center and Kyoto Shimbun Building B1F, a former printing plant.