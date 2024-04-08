For Akin James, global Britain is a community affair

At a time of division and demonisation, the London artist draws on his own heritage to embrace the city’s diversity

Born and raised in north London, Akin James recently graduated from the London College of Communication’s BA in photojournalism and documentary photography. His final project, titled New Britain, featured people who, like him, grew up with a diasporic inheritance. Shooting friends with close ties to various countries, his aim was to create an archive for the future; a picture of what the UK looks like now.

James’ sitters are photographed in front of a white sheet, suggesting a formal portrait but not fully covering the locations, which include a London park and a friend’s back garden. Firmly situating these people in their country, these images also bring gravitas – the fact they are records for the future and also, perhaps, have the feel of a portrait sent ‘back home’. “My mother’s parents were from Nigeria, my father’s were from Trinidad, and he moved back as a child then returned to London,” says James. “Our family photos were made to show how we were getting on. Partly they’re to show prosperity, even if things aren’t going so well.”