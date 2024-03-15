How to make a collaborative photobook on autism

Bainbridge’s involvement with families living with autism began through his commercial work – the portrait sessions and event photography that he (and a sizeable majority of image-makers) must undertake in order to financially support their artistic practice. It was while shooting events for non-profit, autism-focused organisation The A World that Bainbridge first decided he wanted to learn more about the families he was meeting.

“I’d be taking pictures and [the families] were just appreciative that you weren’t trying to force the kids to smile and do all the typical stuff,” Bainbridge recalls. “Every time I do an event I’m delivering 1,000 photos. That’s not because I’m delivering 1,000 good photos, it’s because 800 are of families – and I know how important just one photo is for them to have.” Having witnessed how important the chance to engage in ‘normal’ family activities could be for autistic people and their guardians, Bainbridge felt he could go a step further by working on a participatory project.

After speaking with many families – some with young children who have been diagnosed with autism, others made up of parents who themselves are autistic – and considering how to accommodate the needs of each, Bainbridge landed on the Ogdens. Made up of mum Beth, dad Jack and children Lainey, Shiloh and Jacob, they became the focus of the photographer’s recent project, The Family Ogden: Lainey’s Poem, Jacob’s Diagnosis, A Mother’s Concerns. In developing this work, Bainbridge spent time getting to know each of them – especially Jacob, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2019, and experiences ongoing delays with speech and language.