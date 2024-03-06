In a time of global conflict, photo quilts offer unlikely solace

Matthews’ use of needlework seems an appropriate activity as it references the clandestine activity of women in Herat during the period of Taliban rule in the late-1990s, when women would meet as part of the Golden Needle Sewing School – ostensibly to sew, but in reality to study literature. The very act of embroidery becomes a symbol of resistance and empowerment, harking back to the hidden fortitude of women in the face of oppression.

Matthews’ needlework is certainly making its mark at present. Martin Parr comments: “We saw some slides of Jenny Mathews’ Miners’ Strike sewing and immediately commissioned her to make a quilt. We are delighted by the result, her careful sewing seems to amplify the message in her photos.” The work now makes up part of One Year! Photographs from The Miners’ Strike 1984/85 exhibition, on show at the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol until 31 March.

Writer and photo historian Max Houghton emphasises the importance of Matthews’ career in chronicling the experiences of women. “Matthews has been a collector of women’s stories for over four decades, which she has recorded via the camera,” Houghton says. “Her encounters – from Nicaragua to Afghanistan to Palestine – have frequently taken place during conflict, or in its aftermath, and in this way she has become a vital witness to the devastating and long-lasting effects of contemporary war on women.”