Taysir Batniji’s screengrabs of Gaza – now published to support Medical Aid for Palestinians

Drawn from patchy WhatsApp video calls made between 2015 and 2017, Taysir Batniji’s new publication directly supports the NGO

Disruptions by Taysir Batniji gathers screenshots the artist made while speaking with his family in Gaza via WhatsApp between 24 April 2015 and 23 June 2017. Mixing images of everyday life with pixelated visual breakdowns, these ‘poor images’ materialise both the difficulties of long-distance contact and the ongoing political situation in Gaza.

Batniji’s images are dated in the book, suggesting a connection between the disturbed conversations and the violence imposed on Palestine; the series is being published by Loose Joints in response to the current conflict in Gaza. All profits from its sale will go to the NGO Medical Aid for Palestinians.