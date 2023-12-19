Taysir Batniji’s screengrabs of Gaza – now published to support Medical Aid for Palestinians

Born in 1966, Batniji studied art at Al-Najah University in Nablus, Palestine, and was awarded a fellowship to study at the School of Fine Arts of Bourges, France in 1994. He then divided his time between France and Palestine until 2006, when travel to Gaza became impossible. Batniji’s practice incorporates photography, video, drawing, installation and performance, and his previous publications include Home Away From Home, commissioned for the French-American Immersion project by Fondation d’entreprise Hermès and Aperture Foundation. His work has also been shown at Venice Biennale, in Palestine’s first pavilion in 2019, and at Les Rencontres d’Arles.
Taysir Batniji, Disruptions, includes an essay in English, French, and Arabic by Taous R Dahmani, and is published in January 2024 (Loose Joints)