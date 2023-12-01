The 2024 Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie is cancelled

Featured in the Agenda section of our upcoming Portrait issue, the Biennale has been cancelled in response to Facebook posts by one of its three Bangladeshi curators – sparking contention between the organisers and curatorial team

BJP’s December Portrait issue features a four-page interview with Shahidul Alam and Munem Wasif who, with Tanzim Wahab, were scheduled to curate 2024 Biennale fur aktuelle Fotografie across three German cities: Mannheim, Ludwigshafen and Heidelberg. Giving the Biennale the theme Listening to Disquiet, the trio – who are all from Bangladesh – invited a global cohort of photographers and artists to contribute work to an edition opening in March, and encouraging visitors “to listen, and thus encounter each other, with empathy.” The event has now been cancelled. After BJP’s editorial team finalised the Portrait issue, while it was being printed and distributed, the Biennale’s board and the three cities’ mayors of cultural affairs, in agreement with the longstanding main sponsor BASF, decided that Alam’s social media activity since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli civilians on 07 October meant the Biennale could not go ahead.

In a press release dated 21 November, the Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie – the board, the management and the cultural departments of the organising cities – stated that the relationship of trust between it and the three curators had been severely damaged; that various Facebook posts by Alam since 07 October had given a platform to content that can be read as antisemitic, and antisemitic content; that although discussions took place with the three curators “to sensitise [them] to Germany’s special historical responsibility for the State of Israel and its right to exist”, Alam continued with similar posts; and that Alam is not considered to have assumed any responsibility in his public function as a curator in the Biennale team. The press release adds that Wahab and Wasif were asked if they wanted to continue the Biennale without Alam, and they “replied in the negative”.

Alam, Wasif, and Wahab have responded with their own statement, which asserts that they are “dismayed by the decision of the director, Yasmin Meinicke, and the Board of the Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie, taken in consultation with German state authorities to unilaterally cancel the 2024 edition”. The curators have worked for 18 months with 44 artists, six partner organisations, three advisors, and various other colleagues, they add, yet found out about the cancellation via the Biennale’s press release in the public domain. “We find the conduct of the director and the Board of the Biennale to be a breach of trust and antithetical to the very premise of the theme we were intending to explore in this edition,” they continue. “Further, it is in violation of our contractual agreement, which states, ‘All press releases are published in agreement with the curator and the managing director of the Biennale’.”