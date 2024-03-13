Feminism’s lost decade? Artists reflect on today’s turbulent politics

Featuring artists from across the world, this south London show surveys lens-based activism beyond straight documentary

The last decade has seen key changes for women and women’s rights, particularly around bodily autonomy. In 2020 the Polish Constitutional Tribunal brought in new laws preventing abortion in the case of foetal abnormalities, effectively banning terminations in all cases except incest, rape and danger to the mother’s health. Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, a landmark framework for combating gender-based violence, in 2021, the same year the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan and swiftly banned women from secondary schools, work, TV, parks, fun fairs and gyms.

In 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a landmark 1973 case which had generally protected the right to have an abortion. And in 2022, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in Tehran after being arrested by the Guidance Patrol (Iran’s ‘morality police’) for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab. The authorities claimed that Amini had a heart attack at the police station and fell into a coma before being transferred to hospital; eyewitnesses said she was severely beaten and died from police brutality.

These events represent the erosion of women’s right to self-determination, rolling back laws won just a generation – or less – before. Women have rallied in response, organising marches and protests which have spawned larger-scale movements, such as Women, Life, Freedom in Iran.