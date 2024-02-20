Curator Tanvi Mishra: ‘Does becoming visible ensure empowerment? I’m not convinced’

The Indian photo expert talks through her career in non-traditional spaces – and reveals how exhibitions can act as ‘portals’ for equity

Based in New Delhi, Tanvi Mishra is a curator, photo editor and writer. She curated the Louis Roederer Discovery Award at Les Rencontres d’Arles 2023, and has worked with the curatorial teams at BredaPhoto Biennial, Photo Kathmandu and Delhi Photo Festival. Part of the first International Advisory Committee of World Press Photo, she has also contributed to publications such as Why Exhibit? Positions on Exhibiting Photographies (Fw:Books, 2018). Mishra is on the photo editorial team of PIX, a South Asian publication and display practice, and is the former creative director of The Caravan, a journal of politics and culture

I come from a practice-based background, I didn’t study art history or curatorial practice. It’s always been learning by doing. Something we discuss amongst colleagues back home is the hierarchy we see in institutions. The goal would be to dismantle those hierarchies in favour of something more collaborative. In an artist-curator dynamic, that is crucial for me. I feel that to be able to comment on someone’s work, I have to earn my place, and that has to be through the relationship we build together. Otherwise, who am I to come in and tell you what you should do?

I’m not attached to any one institution in a curatorial capacity. Most of my curatorial work has been with festivals, so working in non-traditional spaces has been the norm for me. I prefer working outside the white cube, it’s more challenging. As I’ve grown as a curator, I’m drawn to the possibilities of the physical movement of the body in the exhibition space. Looking up and down, maybe even straining to see. There’s so much potential in a three-dimensional space.