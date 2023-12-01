What to see at Indian Photo Festival 2023

Portrait of Humanity

In an age of uncertainty, hardship and strife, it’s the little things reminding us of what it means to be human that matter more and more. From BJP, Portrait of Humanity was launched in 2018 to show that behind every struggle to protect the world we call home, every demand to be who we are, is a face of strength and courage. These stories act as a powerful prism through which to understand myriad stories from around the globe.

Judged by a jury of ten industry heavyweights, the exhibition comprises 30 single images and three series for artists across the globe. From Brazil, Fernanda Liberti celebrates the almost-lost traditions of the Tupinambá people. Mahdiyeh Afshar Bakeshloo reflects on the view of women and girls in Iranian society through powerful self-portraiture. Iringo Demeter turns the lens on her grandmother, contradicting her impressions of the generations that came before her.