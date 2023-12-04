Code switching: How Fotomsuseum Winterthur became digital-first

He would “absolutely” like to see similar initiatives from large public institutions, which would help make their projects more accessible, but questions whether their funding structures would allow it. Few galleries have a dedicated digital curator, though institutions like the Whitney Museum of American Art and private collections such as the Julia Stoschek Foundation have been leading the field for several years. “I understand why [there are few digital curators], but I find it sad,” De Mutiis says. “It doesn’t take much to start livestreaming. So many lockdown-inspired projects have been cancelled in favour of the physical space.”

Admittedly the experimental, sometimes spontaneous nature of Permanent Beta is brave. The project’s aim, to “show what goes on in the minds of the curatorial staff”, might jar with the authoritative tone sought by major galleries. But the process at Fotomuseum Winterthur leaves space for human error, De Mutiis says: “When you show your process, sometimes your ideas start out wrong or you’re ill-informed. It’s not for everyone.”

Another section, Accidental Discoveries, is a growing list of sometimes concerning phenomena in online image-making, in which curators pull together definitions of terms such as ‘digitised dysmorphia’, ‘cursed images’ and ‘disaster porn’. Many of them are amorphous or difficult to pin down, and the team draws heavily on blogs and news articles rather than academic resources when feels like you’re going exploring,” De Mutiis says. ‘Sludge content’, a particularly elusive example which involves collaged TikTok videos of seemingly unrelated images, is an aspect of social media that De Mutiis finds particularly troubling. “You don’t have any tension build-up or release, you’re just being hypnotised,” he says. “You’re not only passive, but it creates a dependency. We’re letting our brains be mushed.”