The Jimei × Arles festival is a feast – will it boost Chinese photography for good?

Programme

The festival has several sections in which to explore different aspects of photography. Exhibitions from Arles brings international work from the 2023 French festival to a Chinese audience, and includes the publications shortlisted for Arles’ Book Award. The committee selected the Wim Wenders exhibition My Polaroid Friends, as well as part of the Søsterskap (Sisterhood) Contemporary Nordic Photography show, Hoja Santa (Holy Leaf) by Maciejka Art, and the moving-image work Cosmovisión by Garush Melkonyan. Jimei × Arles will also feature two shows taken from the Rencontres d’Arles Discovery Award, which was curated by Tanvi Mishra: Caribbean Dreams by Samantha Box, and The Ajaib Ghar Archive by Philippe Calia.

“For Chinese audiences to visit Les Rencontres d’Arles in France, the costs of airfares and accommodation are high,” says RongRong. “Having these works brought to our doorstep provides a fantastic opportunity for local audiences. “Les Rencontres d’Arles in France is the pioneer of photography festivals and has been held for over 50 years, showcasing numerous international artists,” he adds. “Three Shadows Photography Art Centre is extremely honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with such a prestigious national art event.”

Jimei × Arles is a two-way relationship with the French festival, with the winning exhibition from the Jimei × Arles Discovery Award receiving 100,000 yuan plus a showcase in next year’s Les Rencontres d’Arles. This award highlights emerging image- makers from China, with eight artists nominated by four curators – this year, Chen Min, Joanna Fu, He Bo and Yao Siqing. They have chosen, respectively: Li Dan for the series Samples of Air; Liu Guangli, Katabasis; Lahem, Modernity’s Fracture: The Odyssey of Returning Hometown; Wu MeiChi, Baby’s Baby; Wu Yuhang, Fragmentary; Zhang Lanpo, A Multitude of Riddles, in Stasis, in the Open; btr, AIR; and Yu Guo, Layered Views.

The works cover a broad variety of subjects and approaches, from Wu MeiChi’s wild digital interventions and Liu Guangli’s experiments in AI and 3D modelling, to Lahem’s delicate images of his hometown, a small village in the southern mountains of Jiangxi. RongRong says he is always curious to see the series picked out for the Discovery Awards, adding that there has been a notable increase in work using new media or multimedia approaches in recent years – a shift he links to the fast pace of development in imaging technology. He hopes Jimei × Arles represents younger cohorts of Chinese artists, and ensures those voices are heard internationally. “When visiting Les Rencontres d’Arles, we noticed that the voice of Chinese photography is relatively weak,” he notes. “It is highly significant for the works of our photographers to be exhibited at Arles alongside artists from other countries.”