These are the most exciting photobooks out this winter

Keisha Scarville, Lick of tongue, rub of finger, on soft wound (Mack Books)

Lick of tongue, rub of finger, on soft wound is a great title for a photobook – intriguing, impressionistic, and near-collage in effect, much like Scarville’s images. The cover is literally a collage and there are similar works and layouts inside; the image sequence also combines Scarville’s striking monochrome shots with archival images, family photos, and even an X-ray of a jaw. Within her photographs are multiple layers too, heavily patterned fabrics piling on top of each other, the black-and-white film and the 2D effects of photography combining to dizzying effect, or showing the ravaged surfaces of rocks.

Scarville’s work is conceptually layered and polyphonic, combining popular culture with references to her Guyanese heritage in the fabrics and her sparse texts. “To jump the fire three times/To bend towards the sun/To clap roti/For the couch to absorb your scent,” reads one, a prose poem that stretches across a spread.

Born in 1975 in Kings, New York, Scarville has studied at Rochester Institute of Technology, and taught at Bard College, New York University and Parsons School of Design. In Lick of tongue, rub of finger, on soft wound, her sophistication and technical skill are clearly on show. The monograph strikes an intimate, emotional chord, the images of fabrics recalling an earlier series, Mama’s Clothes, in which she photographed herself wearing her deceased mother’s dresses. Scarville covered her face in those images, as if in mourning too deep to show, and there is a similar sense of melancholy here, plus the same decision not to show faces in her own work.

Lick of tongue, rub of finger, on soft wound also features aspects of Black Backstage, an essay by poet Harmony Holiday which picks up the anonymous theme to consider the right not to be seen. “We understand departure not as some maudlin tragedy that threatens to undermine a governing codependency, but as our resistance to overexertion, and refusal to waste energy on static or leak life force into a vat of chaos and trend,” Holiday writes. “The Black backstage is where we go when we disappear.” (Diane Smyth)