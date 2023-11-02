‘We are a support system and we respect the artistic project’: the French museum democratising photography

Based in a former mining area in northern France, Centre régional de la photographie is honouring the past to bring photography to the present. Director Audrey Hoareau reveals the innovative ways the centre is reaching out to the local community and beyond

“When I arrived, I immediately put this up,” says Audrey Hoareau, director of CRP/ (Centre régional de la photographie), gesturing to the Hauts-de-France map behind her desk. “For me, it seemed essential to understand where we were situated, and we have a major policy of outreach to different regions. This is our headquarters, but we move around a lot.” She points to a series of dotted locations – “I’m doing my weather girl,” she jokes – to highlight the parameters of the area and how it expanded to fuse with the region below (rural Picardy). She also indicates how CRP/’s influence spans as far as the coastline and the border with Belgium, over two hours in any direction.

Hoareau is CRP/’s fourth director since its foundation, having previously worked at Musée Nicéphore Niépce in Chalon-sur-Saône and as an independent curator. Her dedication to connecting with the region is also explicitly embedded in the mission of the venue. CRP/ was founded in 1982 and has been at the same location since 1986, in Douchyles- Mines, under an hour from the city of Lille. It began as a local working-class photo club, which held photo competitions that featured carnivals, local rituals, and the region itself, marked by its signature slag heaps. From the start there was an in-house collection, which currently boasts some 9000 original prints, including works from Martin Parr, Bruce Gilden, Zofia Rydet, Josef Koudelka, Stanley Greene, and Sibylle Bergemann.

This inception and maintenance of a collection is exceptional for a centre d’art. The work is mainly black-and-white silver prints from the 1970s and 1980s, although today, CRP/ is interested in broadening to more experimental and technically varied works. The collection is not locked away as CRP/ offers an artothèque (art lending library), including 550 images that individuals and institutions can loan for a small fee (currently €20 per year for six works, each image renewing every two months). Hoareau herself has Claude Batho’s 1970 artwork Marie, Olette hanging in her office.