‘A metaphor for wider political issues’: Looking ahead to Elles x Paris Photo

It is interesting to consider how Elles × Paris Photo might have shifted since its inception, given that the #MeToo protests (and Women’s March) took place in 2017, and the major BLM protests in 2020. Racial justice movements have particular resonance in Paris this year, as the city and the rest of France comes to terms with widespread protests following the killing of Nahel M, a 17-year-old of Algerian heritage, at the hands of the police.

A new book of Elles × Paris Photo’s work to date will also be published this year, including texts by Rogers and the previous four programme curators: Federica Chiocchetti, Nathalie Herschdorfer, Karolina Ziębińska- Lewandowska and Fannie Escoulen.

Elles × Paris Photo has helped boost the number of women artists at the fair, which stood at around 30 per cent of all photographers in 2022, from a standing start of about 20 per cent in 2018. It is progress, though clearly there is a long way to go. Initiatives such as Elles × Paris Photo cannot solve the problem alone, Rogers says, with gender inequality bound up with access to power, money and opportunities across society. But, she adds, the work of these artists contributes to positive change. “You need visibility, people championing these things in order for the higher powers to pay attention to the structural shifts,” she says.

“I think about this, because I’ve even got ‘women in photography’ in my V&A job title,” she adds. “These things are still needed. Access to childcare, education – all those other aspects that create barriers – that’s where you’re going to need to see change to see that diversity. It’s not a case of saying, ‘Hey everything’s fine, we have these initiatives’, it’s about these initiatives trying to move the needle towards parity.”